CHICAGO — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist, rookie Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves in posting his first NHL shutout and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Sunday.

Wallstedt, who gave up seven goals on 34 shots in his NHL debut at Dallas on Jan. 10, got the shutout in his first time back in net for the Wild. The Blackhawks were shut out for an NHL-high 13th time this season.

The victory keeps Minnesota's slim playoff hopes alive. It has 83 points with five games remaining. Vegas and Nashville, the top two wild-card teams in the Western Conference, entered Sunday with 92 points.

The Wild scored three goals in the second period. Kaprizov started the outburst on a power-play at 1:06 with a hard wrist shot from the right crease to hit the 40-goal mark for the third straight season.

Marco Rossi beat Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom for a 2-0 lead at 12:31, sneaking away from defenseman Nikita Zaitsev to one-time Mats Zuccarello's pass. About six minutes later, Frederick Gaudreau stationed himself in the slot and tipped Zach Bogosian's drive over Soderblom's right shoulder.

Kaprizov added his second goal 8:10 into the final period, beating Soderblom, who made 33 saves.

Wallstedt, Minnesota' first-round pick in the 2021 draft, had a relative easy time in the net. Chicago's best shot came from Alex Vlasic in the slot in the second period. He turned it back like a veteran.

UP NEXT

Wild: at Colorado on Tuesday.

Chicago: at St. Louis on Wednesday.

