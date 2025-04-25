Sports

Kaprizov scores 2 power-play goals to help the Wild beat Vegas 5-2 for a 2-1 series lead

Kirill Kaprizov had two power-play goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

The Associated Press
April 25, 2025 at 4:09AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two power-play goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

Matt Boldy scored for the third straight game, Marco Rossi had his first career postseason goal and Marcus Foligno added an empty-netter.

Filip Gustavsson's glove stayed sharp in the net on a 30-save night for the Wild, who carried the momentum of their 5-2 road victory in Game 2 into the raucous Xcel Energy Center and kept it going throughout the night.

Game 4 is in Minnesota on Saturday.

Boldy and Kaprizov share the NHL lead with four goals this postseason. They've combined for 13 points. Nobody on the first line for the Golden Knights — Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone — has yet to even record a point.

Alex Pietrangelo scored on a long slap shot in the first period for Vegas after Minnesota took an early 2-0 lead, but Reilly Smith's short-handed goal with 8:26 remaining was the only other puck that got past Gustavsson.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

about the writer

about the writer

DAVE CAMPBELL

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Zach Neto hits tiebreaking homer in the 8th inning as Angels beat the Pirates 4-3

Zach Neto hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game series sweep.

Sports

Shedeur Sanders is still on NFL draft boards after QB-needy teams pass on him in 1st round

Sports

Kaprizov scores 2 power-play goals to help the Wild beat Vegas 5-2 for a 2-1 series lead