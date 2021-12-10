Minnesota Wild (19-6-1, first in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (11-10-4, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +125, Wild -150; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks sixth in the league with 32 points, scoring 10 goals and recording 22 assists.

The Kings are 4-7-4 in conference games. Los Angeles ranks 26th in the NHL with 35.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Wild are 12-5-0 in conference matchups. Minnesota is third in the NHL recording 10.2 points per game, averaging 3.8 goals and 6.5 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 16, Minnesota won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 11 goals, adding five assists and totaling 16 points. Viktor Arvidsson has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 32 points, scoring 10 goals and collecting 22 assists. Joel Eriksson Ek has 10 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (health protocols), Blake Lizotte: out (covid-19).

Wild: Mathew Dumba: day to day (illness), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.