JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rapper and music producer Kanye West did not gather enough valid signatures to be on Missouri's election ballot in November, election officials said Tuesday.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft notified West his office had verified 6,557 valid signatures in support of West's bid to be listed as an independent candidate for president. Missouri law requires at least 10,000 valid signatures to be placed on the ballot.

West launched his bid in July, fueling speculation that it was a publicity stunt to promote a new album, or it was an effort by Republicans to siphon voters away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

West was at one point a strong supporter of Republican President Donald Trump, but he broke with Trump when he announced his candidacy.

Ashcroft's office said it verified the last batch of petition signatures on Tuesday.

"Therefore, you do not qualify to have your name placed on the November 3, 2020 general election ballot," a letter from Ashcroft's office to West says.