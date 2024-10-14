Kansas tops AP Top 25 preseason men's basketball poll ahead of Alabama, defending champion UConn

''I'm excited about the expectations,'' said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell, whose team is ranked in the preseason poll for the first time since 1978. ''We always had high expectations, and now in a league with 18 teams, you know, people are saying, ‘How good are you? There's 18 teams. They're great coaches.' I don't know where we sit. If you came to our practice yesterday, you would say, ‘Oh, boy.' And if you came a couple of days earlier, you might think, ‘Hey, they're going to be pretty good.'''