NEW YORK — Kansas tops AP Top 25 preseason men's basketball poll ahead of Alabama, defending champ UConn; SEC has 9 teams in poll.
Kansas tops AP Top 25 preseason men's basketball poll ahead of Alabama, defending champ UConn; SEC has 9 teams in poll
Kansas tops AP Top 25 preseason men's basketball poll ahead of Alabama, defending champ UConn; SEC has 9 teams in poll.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 14, 2024 at 3:59PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
South Korea says North Korea has blown up the northern parts of inter-Korean roads no longer in use
South Korea says North Korea has blown up the northern parts of inter-Korean roads no longer in use.