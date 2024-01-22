NEW YORK — Kansas State up to fourth for Wildcats' best ranking in women's AP Top 25 in 21 years; South Carolina still No. 1.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Charging your electric vehicle is half the battle. Take these steps to make your home EV ready.
Politics Railing against establishment, Dean Phillips finds an audience in New Hampshire. Is it too late?
More from Star Tribune
Business Charging your electric vehicle is half the battle. Take these steps to make your home EV ready.
Politics Railing against establishment, Dean Phillips finds an audience in New Hampshire. Is it too late?
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune