Kansas' parole board has reversed its decision to release a man convicted of a trooper's 1978 murder

In Kansas, killing a law enforcement officer now can be punished by death, with life in prison without parole, the only other possible sentence in a capital case. But in 1978, Kansas had no death penalty and even though Nelms received two life sentences, he nevertheless was eligible for parole after 15 years under the more lenient criminal sentencing laws then. The Prisoner Reivew Board and its predecessors repeatedly denied his parole requests, most recently in 2021.