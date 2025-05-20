Kansas' parole board has reversed its decision to release a man convicted of a trooper's 1978 murder

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas' parole board has reversed its decision to release a man convicted of a state Highway Patrol trooper' 1978 murder after strong criticism prompted the governor to call on the board to reconsider.
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday applauded the Prisoner Review Board's reversal in Jimmie K. Nelms' case, and top Republican officials said they were relieved or grateful that criticism appeared to change the board's mind. The board is part of the Kansas Department of Corrections, which announced the reversal late Thursday but did not disclose the board's reasons.
Nelms, now 78, formerly from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was sentenced to serve two life sentences for the aggravated kidnapping and murder of Trooper Conroy O'Brien following a traffic stop on the Kansas Turnpike about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northeast of Wichita.
In Kansas, killing a law enforcement officer now can be punished by death, with life in prison without parole, the only other possible sentence in a capital case. But in 1978, Kansas had no death penalty and even though Nelms received two life sentences, he nevertheless was eligible for parole after 15 years under the more lenient criminal sentencing laws then. The Prisoner Reivew Board and its predecessors repeatedly denied his parole requests, most recently in 2021.
''It is hard to imagine why the parole board would have ever thought parole was appropriate for a cop killer serving two life sentences,'' Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican, said in a statement Tuesday.
Kobach and Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, also a Republican, said state lawmakers should consider overhauling the board.
Its three members are veteran Department of Corrections employees appointed by the agency's top administrator, who reports to the governor.
Before 2011, the governor appointed board members subject to Senate confirmation. That year, GOP Gov. Sam Brownback replaced that board with the Department of Corrections panel, seeing it as a cost-cutting move. Also, sentencing laws enacted in 1993 and afterward limited parole.