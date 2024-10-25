Kansas man sentenced in fire that killed 2 children and his girlfriend

Nation

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for setting a house fire that killed his girlfriend and their two daughters.

Kyle Tyler, 33, won't be eligible for parole until he serves at least 25 years of his life sentence for first-degree murder in the commission of a felony. On top of that, he was sentenced Wednesday to an additional 11 years for two arson charges, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Firefighters found Tyler, along with a butane torch lighter, on a rear deck when they rushed to a burning Topeka home in January 2023. They then extinguished a pair of blazes that were determined to be intentionally set in the living room and basement.

His girlfriend, 30-year-old Genny Fitzpatrick, and their 1-year-old daughter, Kourtney Tyler, were found dead on the second floor. His 9-year-old daughter, Peyton Tyler, died after being taken from her first-floor bedroom to a Topeka hospital, the affidavit said.

All three victims' deaths were likely due to smoke inhalation, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said.

In exchange for entering a guilty plea in August, prosecutors dismissed two other murder charges, along with two aggravated child endangerment counts, court records show.

