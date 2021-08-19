A man from Kansas drowned in northern Minnesota lake despite efforts from boaters to keep him alive.

The man, identified as 66-year-old Edward Rando, had been swimming near a pontoon on Ruth Lake near Emily, Minn., just before 3 p.m. Wednesday when he became distressed, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.

Those on the boat tried to get flotation devices to Rando, who then became unresponsive, the sheriff's office said.

Boaters at a nearby lake access heard calls for help, went to the scene and pulled Rando from the water. They took him to shore where lifesaving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said.

Rando, of Towanda, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768