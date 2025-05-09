Kansas governor wants board to reconsider parole granted to a state trooper's convicted killer

TOPEKA, Kan. — A man convicted of killing a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper in 1978 has been granted parole after having past requests rejected, inspiring criticism and prompting the governor on Friday to call for reconsidering the decision.
Jimmie K. Nelms and another man, both from Tulsa, Oklahoma, were sentenced to serve two life sentences for the aggravated kidnapping and murder of Trooper Conroy O'Brien following a traffic stop on the Kansas Turnpike about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northeast of Wichita. Nelms' codefendant, Walter Myrick, died in prison in 2009.
In Kansas, killing a law enforcement officer now can be punished by death, with the only other possible sentence in a capital case being life in prison without parole. But in 1978, Kansas had no death penalty, and Nelms was eligible for parole after 30 years in 2008. He sought parole in 2011 and 2021.
A date for Nelms' release hasn't been set. His release was approved by the Prisoner Review Board, comprised of three veteran state Department of Corrections employees appointed by its top administrator. Department spokesman David Thompson said the decision came several weeks after a March 6 hearing.
''The Kansas Prisoner Review Board believes that Mr. Nelms is able and willing to fulfill the obligations of a law-abiding citizen and is of the opinion that there is reasonable probability that Mr. Nelms can be released without detriment to the community or to himself,'' Thompson said in a statement.
A decision becomes public when it's criticized
The decision didn't become public until the Kansas State Troopers Association condemned it as ''disgraceful and disgusting'' in a statement Thursday. Under Kansas law, it appears unlikely that critics can prevent Nelms' release.
''Those who murder law enforcement officers should expect to receive the death penalty, not to be walking free on the streets of KS,'' state Attorney General Kris Kobach said in a post on the social platform X.