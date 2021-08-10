NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., fell $2.05 to $31.75.
The movie theater operator beat analysts' second-quarter financial forecasts, but rising virus cases could crimp the industry's recovery.
3D Systems Corp., up $6.09 to $34.44.
The maker of 3D printers beat analysts' second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Aramark, down 67 cents to $34.22.
The provider of food, facilities and uniform services reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter revenue.
Qualys Inc., up $4.97 to $110.08.
The maker of security-analysis software reported strong second-quarter profits and revenue.
SmileDirectClub Inc., down $1.62 to $5.08.
The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company's second-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street had forecast.
Kansas City Southern, up $20.15 to $289.75.
Canadian Pacific increased its offer for the railroad to approximately $31 billion, potentially reigniting a bidding war with rival Canadian National.
Sysco Corp., up $4.79 to $78.24.
The food distributor's fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
RealReal Inc., down $2.92 to $13.31.
The online luxury consignment site's second-quarter loss was bigger than analysts' expected.