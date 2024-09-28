ATLANTA — Kansas City Royals clinch American League wild card berth, their first playoff appearance since 2015.
Kansas City Royals clinch American League wild card berth, their first playoff appearance since 2015
Kansas City Royals clinch American League wild card berth, their first playoff appearance since 2015.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 28, 2024 at 3:02AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Netanyahu says Hezbollah leader's killing became an "essential condition" for Israel to achieve its war goals
Netanyahu says Hezbollah leader's killing became an "essential condition" for Israel to achieve its war goals.