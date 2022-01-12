KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anderson Kopp had 19 points as Kansas City easily defeated Baptist Christian College 98-57 on Tuesday night.
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 14 points and seven rebounds for Kansas City (8-6), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Jack Chapman added 11 points. Sam Martin had 10 points.
Kansas City posted a season-high 28 assists.
Nick Coble had 14 points for the Warriors. Branden Branstetter added 12 points.
