Kane scores 60th Bundesliga goal as Bayern beats Heidenheim to close in on the title

HEIDENHEIM, Germany — Harry Kane scored his 60th Bundesliga goal in his 60th game to help Bayern Munich defeat Heidenheim 4-0 and close in on regaining the title on Saturday.
Kane scored the opening goal with a low shot from just outside the penalty area in the 13th minute and nears what would be the first major team trophy of a career filled with individual scoring accolades.
Kane is the fastest player to 60 goals in Bundesliga history, beating Erling Haaland's mark of 65 games with Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern moves nine points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, which plays St. Pauli on Sunday. Four games remain after this week.
No repeat of a tough defeat
Bayern had a 2-0 lead before collapsing to lose 3-2 the last time it played in Heidenheim. It was a telling moment as Bayern surrendered the Bundesliga title last season to Leverkusen.
This time, Bayern didn't ease up.
Konrad Laimer scored Bayern's second goal on the counter six minutes after Kane's opener and Kane played a part in the buildup as Kingsley Coman made it 3-0 in the 36th on the rebound after Raphael Guerreiro's shot was saved. Joshua Kimmich added the fourth in the second half.