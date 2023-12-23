DETROIT — Patrick Kane had two goals during Detroit's five-goal first period and also scored during the shootout as the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-6 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation after the Red Wings squandered a four-goal lead.

Daniel Sprong, J.T. Compher and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for Detroit while Alex DeBrincat had three assists, including the 200th of his career.

Detroit goaltender James Reimer stopped 37 shots.

Lucas Raymond also scored in the shootout, while the Flyers misfired on their two attempts.

''This is big for confidence. We really just needed to get a win,'' Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. ''There were obviously some discouraging moments where we had coverage mistakes and unfortunately every coverage mistake is going in right now.''

Philadelphia, which trailed 5-1 after the first period, tied it at 5-5 on Scott Laughton's goal in the third. Bobby Brink, Sean Couturier, Morgan Frost, Garnet Hathaway and Owen Tippett also scored for Philadelphia, which took a 6-5 lead in the third.

Carter Hart made 31 saves.

''The fight on our team is pretty special,'' Hart said. ''It's not about the X's and O's, it's just about not giving in when times are tough. Being down 5-1 after the first period is a pretty tough spot. To come out and get a point is huge.''

Kane scored the game's first two goals. He banged in the rebound after Larkin hit the post and scored his second in front of the net off DeBrincat's assist.

After Brink scored to cut Detroit's lead to one, the Red Wings tacked on three more in the final 4:55 of the period. Sprong converted on a power play and Compher and Gostisbehere also scored.

Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler was handed a game misconduct at 3:01 of the second period for screaming at the officials and banging the glass of the penalty box following his fight with Christian Fischer.

Shortly after Seeler's ejection, the Flyers had two goals in a 24-second span. Couturier and Frost each scored by redirecting shots from Travis Sanheim.

Hathaway's tip-in at 5:51 of the third cut the Red Wings' lead to 5-4.

Laughton tied it on a rebound of Tyson Foerster's shot.

''We felt like we could get rebounds and break down their coverage a little better,'' Hathaway said. ''Our goals were rebound goals and net front goals. That was the difference tonight. It wasn't rush goals. It was getting dirty enough to claw our way back in the game.''

Tippett briefly gave the Flyers the lead at 14:53 on a tip-in. Larkin beat Hart on the short side 37 seconds later to tie it at 6-all.

''I think sometimes when you are in a slump, you just need something to go your way,'' Kane said. ''We obviously had a great start, but when it gets to be maybe 5-3 and 5-4, maybe a little doubt sets in. I thought we did a great job of hanging in there and Larks got a big goal to make it 6-6, and then we got another point in the shootout.''

Detroit's David Perron returned from a six-game suspension.

