Kane misses, Frattesi scores as Inter beats Bayern 2-1 in 1st leg of Champions League quarterfinals

MUNICH — Inter Milan's treble chances are still very much on after it won 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday to inflict the German team's first home defeat in the competition in almost exactly four years.
Lautaro Martínez scored in the first half, shortly after Harry Kane had hit the woodwork for Bayern in an uncharacteristic miss that had the England forward clutching his face in disbelief.
Substitute Thomas Müller, who announced on Saturday that he was leaving the German club at the end of the season, appeared to have rescued a 1-1 draw for Bayern with the equalizer five minutes from time but Davide Frattesi scored the winner three minutes later.
''Tonight wasn't a walk in the park and we weren't expecting one," Müller told broadcaster Prime Video. "We had a fair few chances, but unfortunately the last counter makes it 2-1.
"(Or) else it's 1-1, a good fightback and the Müller story would have played out. I'll have to complain to Inter.''
The result ended Bayern's 22-match unbeaten home run in Europe — a streak stretching back to April 7, 2021, against Paris Saint-Germain — and kept up Inter's hopes of returning to the same stadium for the Champions League final on May 31.
But first up it has to face Bayern in the return leg next Wednesday at San Siro, with the winner playing either Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals.
''It's a great sign, above all for us,'' said Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni, who was named player of the match by UEFA. "We have great self-esteem and we know that we can do great things if we play like this.