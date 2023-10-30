EDMONTON, Alberta — Evander Kane had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the rival Calgary Flames 5-2 in the Heritage Classic outdoor game on Sunday.

Brett Kulak, Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard and Vincent Desharnais also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a four-game skid (0-3-1). Stuart Skinner stopped 24 shots.

A.J. Greer and Nazem Kadri had goals for the Flames in their fifth straight loss. Jacob Markstrom had 29 saves.

It was much warmer (about 37 degrees at puck drop) than at the original Heritage Classic 20 years ago which reached minus-22 with the wind chill in 2003.

The Oilers started as Markstrom allowed a big rebound on an opportunity by Kane and defender Kulak was down deep to sweep in a backhand shot 4:19 into the game.

Edmonton made it 2-0 midway through the first period right after killing a two-man disadvantage as Leon Draisaitl came out of the box and waited for Hyman to catch up on a 2-on-1 before passing it to him for his third goal of the season at 9:38.

Calgary got one back with 5:05 remaining in the period and just 1 second remaining on yet another two-man advantage as Kadri's high shot deflected off Skinner's blocker and into the net. It was Kadri's first goal of the season.

Edmonton regained its two-goal cushion 1:11 later as Bouchard scored on a long slap shot through traffic. Oilers captain Connor McDavid picked up an assist to extend his home scoring streak to 24 games.

Calgary got another power-play goal with 8 1/2 minutes left in the second period as Greer knocked in the rebound of Mackenzie Weegar's point-blank shot to make it 3-2.

Edmonton got a big goal at 6:16 of the third as Desharnais' point shot took a high bounce off of the ice and past Markstrom.

The Oilers put the game away for good in the final minute on an empty-netter by Kane, his second of the season.

Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson missed the game as he finished serving his four-game suspension.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Dallas on Wednesday night.

Oilers: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

