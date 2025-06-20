Kamindu Mendis inches closer to another test century as Sri Lanka closes in on Bangladesh's total

GALLE, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka edged closer to Bangladesh's formidable first-innings total on a sun-drenched Friday morning, reaching 465 for six at lunch on Day 4 of the series-opening cricket test and cutting the deficit to just 30 runs.
At the heart of the reply stood Kamindu Mendis — composed, unflappable, and inching ever closer to yet another test century.
The prolific lefthander was unbeaten on 83 at the interval, aiming for what would be his sixth test hundred in just 12 matches. Mendis has two previous centuries against Bangaldesh, and is seemingly on the way to another.
Resuming Friday at 368 for four — still 127 in arrears — Sri Lanka had a a brief wobble early when skipper Dhananjaya de Silva departed for 19, edging behind tamely, and Kusal Mendis (5) followed soon after.
But Kamindu found an able partner in allrounder Milan Rathnayake, who was unbeaten on 38 in a 79-run stand for the seventh wicket.
In stark contrast to Bangladesh's late innings collapse, where the last six wickets tumbled for 37 runs, Sri Lanka's tailenders countered with purpose.
Rathnayake had some luck on seven when Taijul Islam dropped a sharp return catch — a chance that, had it been taken, might've shifted the narrative.
Kamindu, meanwhile, was in full flow. Bangladesh tested him with some short-pitch bowling but he answered with a pull shot over deep square leg for six, bisecting the two boundary riders with precision. A couple of crisply struck fours later, the field was scattered, and Bangladesh was forced to fall back on their spinners.