Kameron Misner's 2 home runs back Shane Baz's 6 strong innings as Rays beat Red Sox 16-1

TAMPA, Fla. — Rookie Kameron Misner homered twice and drove in three runs, Shane Baz threw six strong innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 16-1 on Monday night.
Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero also homered and each drove in a pair for Tampa Bay. Six Rays registered multiple hits.
Misner finished 3 for 4 with homers off Tanner Houck and Brennan Bernardino, his first home runs since a historic walk-off shot on Opening Day.
Baz (2-0) allowed two hits, one earned run and no walks with a career-high 11 strikeouts. His only mistake was an 0-1 slider to Kristian Campbell, who homered in the top of the third. After that, Baz retired the next 11 Red Sox in order.
Tampa Bay tagged Houck (0-2) for 10 hits and 12 runs, 11 earned, in 2 1/3 innings.
The Rays allowed only one Boston runner past first base until the ninth inning.
Key moment
Eight consecutive Rays reached base safely in a nine-run third, when Tampa Bay sent 14 batters to the plate. With the Rays up 14-1 on their division rivals, loudspeakers at Steinbrenner Field played the theme to Monday Night Football.