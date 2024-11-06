WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris wins the 1st Congressional District in Maine and one electoral vote.
Kamala Harris wins the 1st Congressional District in Maine and one electoral vote
Kamala Harris wins the 1st Congressional District in Maine and one electoral vote.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 3:46AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.