CHICAGO — Kamala Harris to use DNC speech to frame election as a chance to 'chart a new way forward.'
Kamala Harris to use DNC speech to frame election as a chance to 'chart a new way forward'
Kamala Harris to use DNC speech to frame election as a chance to 'chart a new way forward.'
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 23, 2024 at 12:09AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway
Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway.