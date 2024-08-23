Wires

Kamala Harris to use DNC speech to frame election as a chance to 'chart a new way forward'

Kamala Harris to use DNC speech to frame election as a chance to 'chart a new way forward.'

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 23, 2024 at 12:09AM

CHICAGO — Kamala Harris to use DNC speech to frame election as a chance to 'chart a new way forward.'

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway

Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway.

Wires

A bus carrying dozens of Indian pilgrims drove off a highway in Nepal, leaving several injured and missing

Wires

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy