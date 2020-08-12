Kamala Harris made a career of rebranding herself while moving from prosecutor to legislator. Now the Democratic vice presidential nominee will have to rebound from her hard-nosed law enforcement record to become an agent of change in the age of racial justice protests.

At 55, Harris brings to the Biden campaign relative youth, deep electoral experience and a reputation for sharply challenging Republican appointees such as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Attorney General William Barr.

She is expected to keep up attacks on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, just as she has for months as the front-runner to be Biden's running mate.

As a presidential candidate last year, Harris drew criticism for her record as both San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general, including her offices' attempts to block bids for freedom from men of color who had been wrongfully convicted of crimes. She said she worked to thread the needle between law-and-order toughness and a protective instinct for those who needed it.

"For better or worse, Kamala has built her brand around being the top cop," said Steve Phillips, a San Francisco fundraiser and host of a podcast called "Democracy in Color" who backed Harris' first campaign for attorney general.

Harris' enthusiastic embrace of police reform in the months since the death of George Floyd in police custody, including co-authoring a bill in the Senate to ban police chokeholds and taking other steps to rein in law enforcement, may have helped inoculate the Biden campaign against criticism of her prosecutorial record, some strategists say.

Harris first won elected office by portraying the incumbent San Francisco district attorney as "soft on crime," before later branding herself in the Democratic presidential primary as a "progressive prosecutor." She was a death penalty opponent who wound up challenging a ruling that could have ended capital punishment in California as the state's attorney general. She has said she wanted to reform the system from the inside.

"I made a very conscious decision to become a prosecutor," Harris said during a June panel discussion on police reform after Floyd's death. "Because I said, 'Why do we have to be only on the outside, trying to knock down the doors to change the system?' "

Harris was elected district attorney of San Francisco in 2003 and served until 2011, when she became California attorney general. As San Francisco's top prosecutor, she raised the office's conviction rate from 50% when she took over to 76% by 2009. She also lost some Black support by threatening parents of chronically truant children with prosecution and jail time.

"Has Kamala Harris been on the right side of criminal justice reform throughout her career? Absolutely not," said Terrance Woodbury, a Democratic pollster at Hit Strategies in Washington. "But I think her experience, the combination of things she has gotten right and gotten wrong, make her a tremendous asset to a Biden administration on what will be the [top] issue for his most loyal voters."