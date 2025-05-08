Kali Uchis pours her heart into new album 'Sincerely,'

LOS ANGELES — Kali Uchis wrote the album she knew her future self would need to listen to. The Grammy-winning artist unknowingly was crafting her own audible remedy.
''I really did make the music that I needed for my grieving process, for just the place that I'm at in my life right now,'' she says of the album out Friday.
''Sincerely,'' (yes, the title includes the comma) began as a collection of letters to herself, friends and loved ones but took on a deeper meaning as the Colombian American songwriter gave birth to her first child and processed her mother's recent death. The first single, ''Sunshine & Rain...,'' includes a clip of Uchis' mother saying, ''Good morning, sunshine.''
''I wanted to immortalize her in the project,'' said Uchis. ''I thought it was just a beautiful way to open the album.''
The 14-track album finds Uchis proudly wearing her heart on her sleeve with songs like ''Daggers!,'' where Uchis encourages a close friend to lean into self-love, or ''ILYSMIH,'' which includes baby coos at the beginning and was written as she lay in her hospital bed with her newborn.
Uchis hopes that after listening to her fifth full album, fans will feel more connected to themselves and more in touch with their emotions: ''I hope it will give them some type of solace."
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
AP: When you decided to step into this album and encompass that world of tenderness and strength, what was your thought process of the themes that you wanted to follow?