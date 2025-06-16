Kalen Jackson is carrying on her father's legacy through her mental health advocacy

Breaking down barriers surrounding mental health was a personal mission for Jim Irsay, the beloved owner of the Indianapolis Colts who died last month at age 65.
It's personal for Kalen Jackson, too.
Irsay's youngest daughter, who joins sisters Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Casey Foyt in running the team, has talked openly about dealing with anxiety. Irsay-Gordon is the CEO with Foyt as executive vice president and Jackson chief brand officer.
Jackson leads ''Kicking The Stigma,'' the family's initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders. The organization is committed to dismantling the stigma often associated with these illnesses and has been focused on expanding access to critical services across Indiana and nationwide.
The Colts have donated more than $30 million to nonprofits and organizations in the mental health space since the initiative launched in 2020.
''The stigma piece to me has almost become synonymous in my head with the way we handle it as a culture because the stigma comes from prejudice and judgment and that comes from how it's presented in our culture over time,'' Jackson said. ''How do we change that conversation? With that will come so much of the change that we're fighting so hard to get to in terms of having more things covered (by) insurance or the way the hospital networks look at this, the way that companies look at this and supporting their employees.''
Irsay often spoke publicly about his battles with alcoholism and addiction, hoping his journey to sobriety would inspire and encourage others.
Jackson's voice will continue to carry on the conversation.