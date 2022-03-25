Gophers redshirt junior forward Kadi Sissoko has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
She is the fourth Gophers player to do so this season, following Jasmine Powell, Klarke Sconiers and Erin Hedman.
Sissoko, the fourth leading scorer on the team, made the announcement on Instagram.
A native of Paris, Sissoko transferred to Minnesota from Syracuse after the 2018-19 season. She sat out a year, then played her first season with the Gophers in the 2020-21 season.
Sissoko averaged 12.8 points in her first season with the Gophers. This season she averaged 10.8 points, but finished the season strong, with point-rebound double-doubles in three of her final four games.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
Utah lawmakers voted Friday to override GOP Gov. Spencer Cox's veto of legislation banning transgender youth athletes from playing on girls teams — a move that comes amid a nationwide culture war over transgender issues.
High Schools
On now: Hayfield moves into 1A title game; 2A semifinals start at 6 p.m.
Hayfield defeated Cherry in the opening 1A semifinal; Class 2A starts at 6 p.m. with North High playing Morris Area. All of Thursday's results and Friday's pairings are here, along with a link to watch the games live.
Twins
Twins lose to Pirates on two-out, bottom of the ninth home run
Hunter Owen connected off Lewis Thorpe to lift the Bucs to the Grapefruit League victory.
Business
Black News Channel shuts down days after ratings high
The Black News Channel has pulled the plug after the 2-year-old venture failed to meet payroll and lost the backing of its biggest investor.
Business
Live updates: US official: Russians rethink advance on Kyiv
A senior U.S. defense official says Russia's military advance on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv appears to have halted as it turns its focus to fighting elsewhere in the country.