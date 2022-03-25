Gophers redshirt junior forward Kadi Sissoko has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

She is the fourth Gophers player to do so this season, following Jasmine Powell, Klarke Sconiers and Erin Hedman.

Sissoko, the fourth leading scorer on the team, made the announcement on Instagram.

A native of Paris, Sissoko transferred to Minnesota from Syracuse after the 2018-19 season. She sat out a year, then played her first season with the Gophers in the 2020-21 season.

Sissoko averaged 12.8 points in her first season with the Gophers. This season she averaged 10.8 points, but finished the season strong, with point-rebound double-doubles in three of her final four games.