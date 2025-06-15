Kade Anderson's dominant outing carries LSU in 4-1 win over Arkansas at the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Kade Anderson limited Arkansas' high-powered offense to three hits and a run in seven-plus innings, LSU knocked Razorbacks ace Zach Root out of the game early, and the Tigers beat the rival Razorbacks 4-1 in the College World Series on Saturday night.
Anderson, a projected top-five overall pick in the MLB amateur draft next month, kept Arkansas batters off-balance with his four-pitch mix and struck out seven to become the national leader with 170.
''Outstanding performance, one we've been accustomed to on opening night of every weekend,'' LSU coach Jay Johnson said. ''He got stronger as the game went along, and he executed pitches at a high level, which you have to do against that offense. Offensively, we did just enough.''
LSU (49-15), which won the SEC regular-season series against the Razorbacks in Baton Rouge last month, improved to 4-0 in all-time CWS meetings. The Tigers will play UCLA on Monday night as they continue their bid to win a second national title in three years. Arkansas (48-14), in its 12th CWS and looking for its first championship, meets Murray State in an elimination game Monday.
''Obviously, we need to move on from this one and get over it and not think too far down the road,'' Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. ''We have to take care of business Monday because if we don't, there's no Tuesday. You can't get all uptight about it. These guys have come back and won games. They've done some great things this year.''
The matchup between the No. 3 national seed Razorbacks and No. 6 Tigers marked the first time since the NCAA Tournament went to its current format in 1999 that the highest remaining seeds have met in their CWS opener.
The Tigers were up 3-0 in the second inning after Root (8-6) issued two walks and allowed a bunt single to Daniel Dickinson to load the bases. Chris Stanfield singled in a run and another was forced in when Root plunked Michael Braswell III in the foot. The third came home when Josh Pearson grounded to short and beat the relay throw to first on the double-play attempt.
That was all for Root, whose 1 2/3 innings marked his shortest start of the season.