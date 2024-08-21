Kadarius Toney, James Bradberry, Bailey Zappe headline list of players on the roster bubble

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a 2021 first-round pick by the New York Giants, helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl two years ago after they acquired him in a trade during the season. In a three-minute span in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's 38-35 win over Philadelphia in the Super Bowl, Toney made two monumental plays. First, he caught a 5-yard TD pass that gave the Chiefs a 28-27 lead. Then, he returned a punt 65 yards to the Eagles 5 to set up another TD.