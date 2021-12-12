FORT WORTH, Texas — David Kachelries finished with 14 points and six assists and Gavin Kensmil added 14 points and nine rebounds as Stephen F. Austin topped Liberty 63-51 on Saturday night.

Nigel Hawkins added 10 points for the Lumberjacks (8-2), who have now won four straight games.

Darius McGhee had 22 points for the Flames (5-4), whose four-game win streak ended. Joseph Venzant added six points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com