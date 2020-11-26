Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Nov. 16-22 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

Sunday Night Football (NBC) Thursday Night Football (Fox) Sunday Night Football (Fox) Sunday Night Pre-kick (NBC) NCIS (CBS) 60 Minutes (CBS) Football Night in America (NBC) Thursday Night Pre-pick (Fox) FBI (CBS) Chicago Med (NBC) Chicago Fire (NBC) The Voice, Tue. (NBC) Young Sheldon (CBS) The Voice, Mon. (NBC) This Is Us (NBC) The Masked Singer (Fox) Chicago PD (NBC) Grey's Anatomy (ABC) The Neighborhood (CBS) Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Movie rentals

'Unhinged' unleashed

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.