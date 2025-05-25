Juventus secures Champions League berth with wild win at relegated Venezia

ROME — Igor Tudor was hired in March to make sure that Juventus qualified for the Champions League.
He fulfilled the goal — albeit barely — when the Bianconeri won 3-2 at Venezia in the final round of Serie A on Sunday to finish fourth.
''There were a lot of emotions, incredible adrenaline,'' Tudor said.
Juventus finished one point ahead of Roma, which won 2-0 at Torino to secure a Europa League spot.
Venezia, which was relegated along with Empoli, surprised Juventus with an early goal from Daniel Fila in the second minute.
Kenan Yildiz and Randal Kolo Muani struck back to put Juventus in control after 31 minutes.
Ridgeciano Haps equalized after the break for Venezia before Manuel Locatelli restored Juve's lead with a penalty.
''We definitely made some mistakes during the season. But the Champions League was one of our goals and were able to make it,'' Locatelli said.