Justin: Why it’s time you joined the bluegrass bandwagon

Minnesotans will have lots of opportunities in the upcoming months to ride this new wave of unrestrained bluegrass through artists like the Lil Smokies (April 9 at Turf Club), Duluth’s own Trampled by Turtles (April 19 at Pablo Center in Eau Claire, Wis.) and the Devils Makes Three (May 17 at First Avenue). Greensky, originally scheduled to take over Palace Theatre later this month, has moved that gig to Oct. 11. Don’t be surprised if their version of Prince’s “When Doves Cry” graces its ever-changing set list.