Justin: What it’s like to work New Year’s Eve in Minnesota

New Year’s Eve might be an excuse to forget your troubles and get happy. But if you’re one of the thousands of Minnesotans who work the shift, it’s also a night of intense pressure. That doesn’t mean those on the front lines don’t have a good time. The Eve veterans we talked to seemed genuinely excited to play key roles in the celebration. Here’s why.
Five veterans brace themselves for Tuesday night’s festivities.
The musician
Davina and the Vagabonds get paid about double what they usually earn when they take the stage on New Year’s Eve. But that’s not the main reason the jazz blues band will once again be holding court Tuesday at the Dakota.
“Expectations are high,” said lead singer Davina Sowers. “You just want to knock it out of the park and make people happy.”
Sowers always buys a new dress for New Year’s Eve gigs. This year, she chose a custom-made silver and black gown with sequins that she’ll slip into at home while blasting Chet Baker and Frank Ocean tunes.
“My neighbors think I’m nuts,” she said.
For die-hard Vagabonds fans the real treat is the New Year’s Day set, which Sowers describes as a more “loosey-goosey” performance.
“The Eve is a straight-ahead, fun time,” she said. “The next day is a little more introspective, where we can shake off the intensity of the night before.”
Davina and the Vagabonds. 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tue., 7 p.m. Wed., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $45-$175, dakotacooks.com
The bartender
Charles Crozier has been slinging drinks almost every New Year’s Eve since Union opened more than a decade ago — and it’s not only because he can pull down almost double in tips.
“If I was denied the shift, I’d be bummed,” said Crozier, who will be wearing a Prohibition-era outfit like the rest of the employees at the three-story bar. “I enjoy being part of the party, but there’s a buffer there.”
Crozier said the stereotype of everyone being drunk is exaggerated.
“Cocktails and shot orders don’t start coming in until around the midnight hour, and after that they trickle off,” he said. “You’d think people would ramp up, but there’s a lot of sipping.”
The crowd can be overwhelming for new bartenders, but Crozier takes it all in stride.
“I sleep well and eat well the night before and go in with a positive mindset,” he said. “The people are usually awesome.”
Bootleggers Ball, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Union Rooftop, 731 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $35-$50, eventbrite.com
The DJ
Lindsay Earney, who goes by DJ Shiek, returns to the Hewing Hotel for a high-energy set list that will almost certainly include Prince’s “1999″ and NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.”
“It’s just really beautiful to see everyone celebrate and watch that moment when they realize they can start anew,” said Earney, who has worked the holiday for 20 straight years. “People can do the walk of shame the morning after.”
As much as she loves the gig, Earney sometimes wishes she could be partying with the crowd. But at least she can take comfort in the fact that her wife will be joining her in the booth.
“There’s no fancy dinner, though,” she said. “There’s Taco Bell.”
NYE at the Hewing, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Av. N., Mpls., $35, hewinghotel.com
The limo driver
In the chauffeur business, New Year’s Eve is known as amateur night.
“A lot of people are driving that have had too much to drink,” said Steve Muscanto, who worked for Executive Transportation for 24 years. “The other nights that are bad are Halloween and the night before Thanksgiving. You just have to be extra careful.”
Muscanto often spends New Year’s Eve transporting intoxicated people who are smart enough to let others do the driving. This year, Muscanto will be working a wedding, shuttling guests back and forth from the hotel to the ceremony.
“I really like driving,” he said, “You get to mix it up with people.”
Muscanto does provide one warning to overserved passengers: If you’re going to toss your cookies, do it outside his Lincoln Continental.
“There’s a significant upcharge if we have to clean the vehicle,” he said.
Executive Transportation, based in Eden Prairie, serves greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities. For reservations and rates, call 612-267-2552 or visit executivecarusa.com.
The comedian
Tim Harmston doesn’t usually worry much about what he’s wearing on stage. But New Year’s Eve is an exception.
“It’s a chance to wear a nice shirt, sometimes a tie,” said Harmston, who has worked for more than 20 years. “It’s one of those holdovers from a bygone era where people dressed up to go out. That reminds me I have to find where my tie is.”
Harmston, who has appeared on “Last Comic Standing” and “The Late Show With David Letterman,” uses the occasion to revisit his favorite recent material.
“It’s a chance to tally up the amount of jokes I wrote that year, a final accounting of my writing success,” he said. “I may be the only comic that thinks of it that way, but it’s just how my brain works.”
Tim Harmston, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Acme Comedy Club, 708 N. 1st St., Mpls., $28, acmecomedycompany.com
