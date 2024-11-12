Wires

Justin Welby, spiritual leader of global Anglican Communion, resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal

Justin Welby, spiritual leader of global Anglican Communion, resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 12, 2024 at 2:09PM

LONDON — Justin Welby, spiritual leader of global Anglican Communion, resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Supreme Court rejects push to move Georgia case against ex-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to federal court

Supreme Court rejects push to move Georgia case against ex-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to federal court.

Wires

UN force says Israeli project on Syria border saw 'severe violations' of a cease-fire deal after AP report on work there

Wires

Justin Welby, spiritual leader of global Anglican Communion, resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal