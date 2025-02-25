Review: Justin Timberlake dazzles and disappoints in St. Paul

For those hoping for any nods to Minnesota, the superstar from Memphis made no reference to performing at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018 or partying at Prince’s Paisley Park that year to launch his other dud of an album, “Man of the Woods” (he performed only one selection from that disc on Monday). In his 2018 St. Paul show, Timberlake gave a shout-out to Prince, one of his heroes, but not this time. On Monday, he didn’t even mention his wife Jessica Biel, who is from Ely, Minn.