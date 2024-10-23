The hits just keep coming for Justin Timberlake in 2024 — but not the kind of hits he wants.
Justin Timberlake postpones tour due to illness, including next week’s St. Paul stop
The “SexyBack” hitmaker has rolled with the punches this year but couldn’t fight off bronchitis and laryngitis.
Amid sluggish sales for his new album and recent headlines over his impaired-driving charges, the “SexyBack” hitmaker is now postponing six upcoming concert dates because of illness, including next week’s Halloween night affair at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The new date for the St. Paul show is Feb. 24.
“Hey guys — I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2,” Timberlake wrote on social media. “Thank you for understanding — I’ll make it up to you.”
Fans are being told to hold onto tickets for a rescheduled date to be announced later. Refunds will be available, and new seats also will go on sale for the makeup gig — although in this case the arena looked to be less than half-sold anyway, based on Ticketmaster’s seating map. Five other cities on the tour also saw dates postponed, including Milwaukee and Chicago.
In September, Timberlake pleaded guilty to impaired driving after being arrested in the Hamptons. That’s after his latest album, “Everything I Thought I Was,” landed to a tepid critical and commercial reception in March, with none of the singles from it garnering much radio or viral traction in the interim. However, reviews from earlier dates in his tour were still fairly positive.
