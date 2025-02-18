The ups and downs of Justin Timberlake’s solo career

Britney Spears. How could he? After they met as performers on “The All New Mickey Mouse Club,” Justin and Britney began dating. She got pregnant and he insisted that she have an abortion in 2000 at age 18. He said, “We weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives,” which she disclosed in her revealing 2023 memoir, adding “if it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it.” In 2024, he responded with a self-centered single called “Selfish,” geez, the same title as her 2011 tune.