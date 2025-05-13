Justin Thomas returns to the site of his first major win, looking for third career PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Justin Thomas has positioned himself to turn back the clock at the PGA Championship.
The resurgent Thomas returns to Quail Hollow this week looking to recapture some of the magic from his first major victory at the 2017 PGA Championship when he posted a two-shot victory over Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed.
The 32-year-old Thomas finally appears to have his game back on track following a years-long slump.
He's finished tied for second or better in three of his last four tournaments with a combined score of 41-under par, including a playoff win last month over Andrew Novak at the RBC Heritage that snapped a three-year winless drought on the PGA Tour.
The only tournament he hasn't been competitive in over the last month was the Masters. He finished tied for 36th.
Still, it is one of Thomas' best stretches of golf since 2016-17 when he became the fourth player behind Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth to win five times in the same season, including a major, before his 25th birthday.
''I'm just more patient, I'd say,'' Thomas said of his recent improved play. ''I don't feel like I'm forcing the issue as much. Just trying to trust my game and myself quite a bit more. I feel like some of the events maybe earlier this year or last year where I had a chance to win, I just felt like maybe I pressed a little too much."
While the memory of celebrating his first major on the 18th green at Quail Hollow eight years ago with his father Mike, then a PGA Tour professional at Harmony Landing in Louisville, Kentucky, and a former member of the PGA's board of directors, will forever be etched in his memory, Thomas admitted there's probably not much carryover from that to help him this week.