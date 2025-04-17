Justin Thomas makes 11 birdies for a 61 to take the lead at Harbour Town

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Justin Thomas had a round to match the immaculate weather Thursday at Harbour Town with 11 birdies that allowed him to tie the course record with a 10-under 61 to lead the RBC Heritage.
The best shot he hit all day was an 8-iron that dropped near the pin and settled 5 feet away. He missed that birdie putt, one of the few chances he didn't convert.
There was little to complain about on a day of little wind, an immaculate course and warm sunshine that added to the RBC Heritage being the ideal place to decompress from the hectic week at the Masters.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, coming off a tie for fourth at the Masters, had very little stress at Harbour Town in a round of 64 that looked easy — which is not to say it felt that way.
''I will never say that golf is easy, ever. Golf is hard,'' Scheffler said with a laugh.
But he was out of position only once off the tee and one other time went long of a green and both times he saved par. Otherwise, he putted for birdie or better on the other 16 holes and converted enough chances for a start that only looked good — not great — because of Thomas.
Bay Hill winner Russell Henley also had a 64, while Wyndham Clark was another shot back at 65. The group at 66 included Gary Woodland, the former U.S. Open champion on the road back from brain surgery and building momentum from a runner-up finish in Houston.
''I felt like if you compared my four rounds last week to today, today would be a much less stressful round of golf in terms of scrambling for a par,'' Scheffler said. "A lot of the stuff I had to do last week I felt like I didn't have to do today to shoot a good score. The golf course is obviously a bit different, but I was in position most of the day today.