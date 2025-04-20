Justin Thomas ends 3-year drought with playoff victory in RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Justin Thomas ended nearly three years without a victory Sunday by making a birdie putt from just outside 20 feet in a playoff at Harbour Town to beat Andrew Novak in the RBC Heritage.
Thomas played bogey-free in dry, fast conditions for a 3-under 68, making a 25-foot birdie putt on the 16th that looked like it might be the winner until Novak, who grew up in South Carolina, matched him with a big birdie of his own for a 68.
Novak, who has had three good chances to win in his last 14 tournaments, had an 8-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in regulation that was left all the way.
In the playoff, Novak missed from just inside 35 feet, setting the stage for Thomas. The putt was so pure that Thomas dropped his putter before the ball dropped, stooping over and clutching both arms to celebrate a win that felt long overdue.
His previous win was the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in May of 2022. His game slipped and he missed the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time in 2023, and he was left off the Presidents Cup team a year ago.
His game was back in order — he cracked the top 10 again — and needed only a victory to confirm his game was back among the elite.
‘‘I didn’t realize how much I missed winning,‘’ Thomas said on the 18th green as he stood next to wife Jill and 5-month-old daughter Molly.
Thomas and Novak finished at 17-under 267, three shots clear of anyone else.