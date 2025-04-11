Justin Rose is in the lead at the Masters and hopeful of staying there this time

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Justin Rose broke a Masters record he previously shared with Jack Nicklaus, which would suggest he's in the best company at Augusta National.
Rose began the Masters with a 7-under 65 to build a three-shot lead, the fifth time he has had at least a share of the lead after one round. Nicklaus did that four times.
Nicklaus has six Masters green jackets. Rose has none.
''I feel like I've played well enough to win this tournament,'' Rose said. ''I just feel like I don't have the jacket to prove it."
That was key to the second round Friday, when some overnight rain slightly softened the course and Rose set out for a morning round with minimal wind. This was an opportunity to build even more separation, similar to what Jordan Spieth did in 2015 when he followed a three-shot lead with a Friday morning tee time.
Rose started well enough with a birdie on the par-5 second hole to reach 8 under. Rory McIlroy also played in the morning and tried to shake off his sloppy finish of two double bogeys over the final four holes that left him at a pedestrian 72 and a lot of ground to make up.
The previous four times Rose was atop the leaderboard going into Friday, he broke par only once. That was in 2004, when he started 67-71. And then he shot 81 on Saturday.
Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion and No. 1 player in the world, opened with a 68 with very little stress. He played in the afternoon.