Justin: Rap feuds didn’t start with Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake

“Kendrick could not have made ‘Not Like Us’ if there wasn’t ‘No Vaseline,’“ said Terrell X’avion, 50, who uses the stage name Carnage the Executioner, blasting that 1991 track in the basement of his Shoreview home last week. ”He was saying, ‘I’m not going to go halfway on this. I’m going to go Ice Cube on you.‘ “