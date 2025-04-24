Justin Hayward explains the noisy cat on ‘Nights in White Satin’ and other Moody Blues stories

Justin Hayward insists there were two Moody Blues. He ought to know, as he was the principal lead singer and chief songwriter of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band.
“We became a recording band that had a particular way of sounding, and then a touring band where I went from 30 watts to 50 watts to 100 watts to 200 watts to 800 watts,” said Hayward, who comes to Minneapolis on Sunday. “It got real loud.”
Hence, the ensemble that singer/guitarist Hayward will bring to the Pantages Theatre — guitarist Mike Dawes, singer/multi-instrumentalist Julie Ragins and singer/flutist Karmen Gould — is more like the original Moody Blues, the British pop/prog rockers band known for their collaborations with orchestras on “Nights in White Satin” and “Tuesday Afternoon.”
“I’m truer to the way the songs were recorded, certainly the way they were written,” Hayward said this week from the road in Jacksonville, Fla. “There’s nothing missing in my show except mega-volume.”
Hayward is on the Blue World Tour, taking its name from a 1983 single, “Blue World,” that the Moodies never performed live. Hayward will play it, along with tunes from his solo catalog as well as Moody Blues material.
Although he was the frontman, the Moody Blues were an easy democracy, to hear him tell it.
“I never found it hard to be a democracy,” he said. “It helped that none of us were celebrities. The music and the songs have always been the star. There were no egos going out of control, not that I could see.”
He attributes that in part to the willingness of the band early on to open for just about anybody in the United States. His first trip to Minneapolis was warming up for Tiny Tim in 1968.