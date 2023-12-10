CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears could be excused for experiencing a few flashbacks as the final stretch unfolded with another comfortable lead over the Detroit Lions.

Only this time, there was no late collapse. The Bears held their ground and took a big step forward in the process.

Justin Fields threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Chicago played its most impressive game of the season, beating the NFC North-leading Lions 28-13 on Sunday.

Receiver DJ Moore had his first career rushing touchdown and caught a scoring pass. Safety Jaquan Brisker made 17 tackles to help Chicago (5-8) post back-to-back victories for the first time since 2021. The Bears have won three of four.

''It's big time," Moore said. "We should have won when we went there. We had to get them back when they came to our house. To have this one is extra special. To have back to back is extra special too. It hasn't been done. We're looking to stack another one.''

Three weeks ago, the Bears gave up 17 points over the final 2:59 in a 31-26 loss at Detroit.

On Sunday, Chicago scored 15 points in a span of about seven minutes to break open a game that was tied at 13-all late in the third quarter.

More important, the Bears showed signs of progress.

''It's just like anything. You want to see the proof of it,'' coach Matt Eberflus said. ''I talked to you guys earlier in the week about the small wins that you have, you can see the improvement by the unit, by the positions and stuff like that. To have a win like this is proof for those guys. It's proof for our staff. It's proof, really, for the Chicago Bears fans.''

GOFF, LIONS STRUGGLE

Detroit's Jared Goff threw two interceptions and was sacked four times. The Lions (9-4), who looked like a Super Bowl threat not long ago, have lost two of three.

''Look, I know that everybody's trying to grasp straws, what are we, what is this,'' coach Dan Campbell said. ''I know exactly what we are. We're a team that will fight. We got to do things right because any little mistake, man, it throws us off now. That's just the type of team we are.''

Fields completed 19 of 33 passes for 223 yards. He also ran for 58 yards, giving him 2,021 in his career and joining Bobby Douglass (2,470) as the only Bears quarterbacks with 2,000 yards rushing.

PULLING AHEAD

The Bears grabbed a 19-13 lead with 1:36 left in the third quarter. Fields took advantage of a free play with the Lions jumping offsides and hit a wide-open Moore deep along the left side for a 38-yard touchdown on fourth-and-13. Detroit blocked the extra point.

Chicago quickly got the ball back at the Detroit 29 when T.J. Edwards recovered a fumbled snap. Fields scrambled to his right on third down at the 11 and didn't stop until he crossed the goal line, making it 25-13. His 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.

The Bears' defense followed with another big play, stopping Jahmyr Gibbs for a 4-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the 34. That led to a 28-yard field goal for Cairo Santos with 9:20 to play, and Chicago cruised from there.

''We choked them out,'' defensive end Montez Sweat said. ''We strained, strained, strained. The offense got us some first downs. The pass rush got home and the back end was covering up. Maine (linebacker Tremaine Edmunds) finished with a pick, we finished with a couple sacks. Man, it's poetry.''

Moore caught six passes for 68 yards. He scored on a 16-yard rush on the game's opening drive.

Cole Kmet had five catches for 66 yards. Johnson had his fourth interception this season, Sweat had his career-high 10th sack, and the Bears won after a bye week for the first time since a Week 9 win at Green Bay in 2013. They also won their second straight against a division opponent since a 12-game skid.

EARLY EDGE

The Lions scored two touchdowns late in the first half to grab a 13-10 lead, only to get shut out the rest of the way.

Goff was 20 of 35 for 161 yards, and Gibbs had 11 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Former Bear David Montgomery ran for 66 yards on 10 attempts in his first appearance at Soldier Field since signing with the Lions in the offseason. Montgomery played his first four seasons with Chicago.

''A little upsetting, obviously, just how that went in the second half,'' said Aidan Hutchinson, who had one of Detroit's three sacks. ''Just got to finish games.''

INJURIES

Lions: CB Kindle Vildor developed cramps during the game.

UP NEXT

Lions: Host Denver on Saturday.

Bears: Visit Cleveland on Dec. 17.

