Justin Bieber teases his long-awaited seventh album, apparently called 'Swag'

Bieber, the two-time Grammy Award winning singer and Canadian pop idol who revolutionized teen pop and social media fame, is best known for his silky R&B pop lyric tenor, demonstrated on the diamond-selling ''Baby,'' ''Sorry,'' and ''Stay'' with the Kid Laroi. At the beginning of his career, and as a tween, Bieber began working with Usher and the influential music manager Scooter Braun.