Justin: Baseball flick ‘Little Big League’ deserves more Minnesota love

Super-alert viewers may recognize Minneapolis native Vincent Kartheiser as one of the teenage stickball players. He later moved to L.A. and snagged the juicy role of Pete Campbell on “Mad Men.” And if you hang around for the credits, you’ll notice that Bill Pohlad, a son of then-Twins owner Carl Pohlad, is listed as a second unit director, experience that probably came in handy when he produced “12 Years a Slave” and “Wild.”