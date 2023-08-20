Justin Ashley earned the top qualifying spot in Top Fuel at the NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals in Brainerd, with a time of 3.746 seconds as he looks for his seventh victory in 14 events this year.

Ashley, who recorded a speed of 328.14 miles per hour, knocked Friday leader Doug Kalitta from the top qualifying spot late in the day Saturday at Brainerd International Raceway. Ashley will face Terry Totten in the first round of Sunday's eliminations.

Ron Capps missed Friday's opening round of qualifying in Funny Car but on Saturday recorded a 3.894 at 330.23 mph to take the top spot.

Greg Anderson remained atop the Pro Stock qualifying with his 6.597 on Friday, as no driver was able to come within .04 seconds of that in the heat Saturday.