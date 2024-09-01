Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is hitting the road to promote her new memoir, 'Lovely One'

''A binding code of ethics is pretty standard for judges,'' Jackson told CBS' Sunday Morning." ''And so I guess the question is, ‘Is the Supreme Court any different?' And I guess I have not seen a persuasive reason as to why the court is different than the other courts.'' She said she does not ''have any problem with an enforceable code'' and is considering supporting an enforcement mechanism ''as a general matter,'' but would not comment on ''particular policy proposals.''