Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson discusses new memoir, 'Lovely One,' at Apollo Theater

King had promised — and kept her promise — to focus on Jackson's personal story and not on the law. Jackson discussed her childhood in Miami, the origins of her name (It means ''lovely one,'' the book's title), her undergraduate years at Harvard University, her interracial marriage to Dr. Patrick Jackson — who was in the audience Tuesday night — and her rise through the court system, culminating in 2022 when she became the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. ''A roaring ocean'' in her ears is how she remembered the call from President Joe Biden, asking her if she would agree to fill the vacancy left by retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom she had once clerked.