WASHINGTON — Justice Dept. is abandoning its classified documents case against Trump after similar move in election interference case.
Justice Dept. is abandoning its classified documents case against Trump after similar move in election interference case
Justice Dept. is abandoning its classified documents case against Trump after similar move in election interference case.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 25, 2024 at 6:50PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives
Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.