Wires

Justice Dept. is abandoning its classified documents case against Trump after similar move in election interference case

Justice Dept. is abandoning its classified documents case against Trump after similar move in election interference case.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 25, 2024 at 6:50PM

WASHINGTON — Justice Dept. is abandoning its classified documents case against Trump after similar move in election interference case.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives

Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Wires

White Florida woman is sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting a Black neighbor amid a lengthy dispute

Wires

Judge grants request from prosecutors to dismiss election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump